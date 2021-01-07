Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 5 Series

177,405 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive Navi Blind Spot Collision Prevention

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive Navi Blind Spot Collision Prevention

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 6530928
  2. 6530928
  3. 6530928
  4. 6530928
  5. 6530928
  6. 6530928
  7. 6530928
  8. 6530928
  9. 6530928
  10. 6530928
  11. 6530928
  12. 6530928
  13. 6530928
  14. 6530928
  15. 6530928
  16. 6530928
  17. 6530928
  18. 6530928
  19. 6530928
  20. 6530928
  21. 6530928
  22. 6530928
  23. 6530928
  24. 6530928
  25. 6530928
  26. 6530928
  27. 6530928
  28. 6530928
  29. 6530928
  30. 6530928
  31. 6530928
  32. 6530928
  33. 6530928
  34. 6530928
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

177,405KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530928
  • Stock #: 110-2661
  • VIN: WBAFU7C5XDDU72684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2661
  • Mileage 177,405 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 BMW 5-Series 535i xDrive AWD Black On Brown Leather Interior

3.0L V6  xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Lane Departure Warning  Blind Spot Warning  Collision Prevention Warning  Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Auto Hold  Backup Camera  Top View Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Navigation  Push Start  Parking Distance Sensors  Adaptive Xenon Headlights  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Power Trunk


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 177,405 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=W1vFji%2buuwSZXOCRPvkYpY8iZFguOy0p


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2011 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 125,139 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 188,850 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 177,733 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory