2013 BMW 5 Series

102,055 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

2013 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,055KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8348661
  Stock #: 110-2910
  VIN: WBAFU7C53DDU71215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2910
  • Mileage 102,055 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 BMW 5-Series 535i xDrive M Sport Package White On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L Turbo xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Backup Camera  Top View Camera  Side View Camera  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Comfort Access Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 102,055 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: (Ask for the report. It will be emailed to you)


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

