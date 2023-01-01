Menu
2013 BMW X3

160,194 KM

Details Description Features

$13,877

+ tax & licensing
$13,877

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$13,877

+ taxes & licensing

160,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10621539
  • Stock #: 110-3277
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C59D0D03755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,194 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i White On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L  ECO Mode  xDrive All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Auto Hold  Push Start  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 160,194 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vZWk7wqdvd7xjonamBwMvBhUUq6aH6Eq

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Active Headrests

Interior

Alarm System
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Dynamic cruise control
BMW TeleServices
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Satin silver matte trim
Locking illuminated glovebox
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Black side window frame trim

Power Options

HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Safety

Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
hill descent control (HDC)
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
Automatic start/stop function

Media / Nav / Comm

Pre-wiring for Satellite radio
BMW Radio Professional

Additional Features

lights on
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
trailer stability control
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
Front/rear velour floor mats
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Acoustic safety belt warning
iDrive system -inc: high-resolution display screen
High-gloss black embellishers
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
comfort open/close
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
Chrome-finish twin exhaust tips
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Trailer tow hitch preparation
xDrive all wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
solar sensor
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes
2.0L DOHC 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: high precision direct injection
18 x 8 alloy wheels (style 308) -inc: P245/50R18 all-season run-flat tires
(4) fixing elements

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

