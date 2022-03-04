Menu
2013 BMW X3

142,894 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i Accident Free, One Owner!!!

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

142,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8474082
  Stock #: 110-2938
  VIN: 5UXWX9C56D0D06984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2938
  • Mileage 142,894 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i Red On Tan Leather Interior 

2.0L Turbo  xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Engine Auto Stop  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options  Rear Window Sun Shades  Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 142,894 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JL4xJOqfbVD4Z7HQuMCcjTugleoufcqh


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

