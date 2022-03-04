$15,999+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X3
xDrive28i Accident Free, One Owner!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8474082
- Stock #: 110-2938
- VIN: 5UXWX9C56D0D06984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,894 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i Red On Tan Leather Interior
2.0L Turbo xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Engine Auto Stop Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Rear Window Sun Shades Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 142,894 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JL4xJOqfbVD4Z7HQuMCcjTugleoufcqh
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
