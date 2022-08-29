Menu
2013 BMW X3

126,918 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,918KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9152902
  • Stock #: 110-3079
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C52D0D05881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3079
  • Mileage 126,918 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i White On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L  xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine   Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  Auto Hold  Sport Mode  Eco Mode  Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 126,918 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GqJPStY1HnTCKmHZBJkRlh3m%2bKh4c4Km


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

