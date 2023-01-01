Menu
2013 BMW X3

161,598 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

161,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9596662
  • Stock #: 110-3150
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C59D0A23964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3150
  • Mileage 161,598 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 BMW X3 xDrive 2.8I Black On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L  ECO Mode  xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls   Power Panoramic Sunroof  Bluetooth Ready  Auto Hold  Push Start  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 161,598 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=L9p3p1rQcpBUjj49ity70kdTy5jbXAIq


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

