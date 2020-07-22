Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler 300

153,000 KM

Details Description

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring - RWD - 3.6L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring - RWD - 3.6L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5641821
  • Stock #: 110-2498
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG4DH541386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 

 

2013 Chrysler 300 Touring White On Black Leather Interior

 

• 3.6L • Rear Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats • Power Driver Seat • Power Options • Power Sunroof • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Push Start • Bluetooth Ready • Backup Camera • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights 

 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 153,000 KM *** 

 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=7P0MvGeCKqqwPGPb+hcs8fTW282ZrVqF

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2014 Kia Sorento SX ...
 177,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 179,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda CX-9 GT -...
 137,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory