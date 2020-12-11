Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,097 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Navi - DVD - Stow N Go

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Navi - DVD - Stow N Go

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,097KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6349391
  Stock #: 110-2615
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG1DR760266

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 173,097 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 

 

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus White On Black Leather Interior 

• 3.6L • V6 • ECON Mode • Front Wheel Drive • 7 Passenger • Auto • A/C • Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Adjustable Pedals • Power Front Seats • Power Options • Power Sunroof • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Navigation • Backup Camera • Bluetooth Ready • USB Input • AUX Input • Dual-Screen Blu-Ray DVD Entertainment Unit • Rear Window Privacy Shade • Parking Distance Control (PDC) • Stow N Go Seats • Power Folding Rear Seats • Power Tailgate • Power Sliding Doors • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights

 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 173,097 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=dcpRB1KXdHA29v/4nDdw4n3ObOYwl9um

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

 

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

