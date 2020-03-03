3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 Fiat 500 Lounge Convertible Brown On White/Brown Leather Interior
• 1.4L • Auto • A/C • Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats • Automatic Climate Control • Power Options • Backup Distance Sensor • Blue&Me Bluetooth Ready • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • AUX Input • USB Input • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM ONLY 112,000 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=9zF2ix15RVPP3pXP+87nOlYRMmBcvH32
