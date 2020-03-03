Menu
2013 Fiat 500

Lounge - Convertible - Auto

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge - Convertible - Auto

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4723818
  • Stock #: 110-2426
  • VIN: 3C3CFFER9DT542099
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 Fiat 500 Lounge Convertible Brown On White/Brown Leather Interior

 

• 1.4L • Auto • A/C • Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats • Automatic Climate Control • Power Options • Backup Distance Sensor • Blue&Me Bluetooth Ready • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • AUX Input • USB Input • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights 

 

 

  *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 112,000 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=9zF2ix15RVPP3pXP+87nOlYRMmBcvH32

 

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

 

        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

