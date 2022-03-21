Menu
2013 Fiat 500

74,311 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge Hatchback

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge Hatchback

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,311KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8924899
  Stock #: 110-3025
  VIN: 3C3CFFCR7DT540225

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 110-3025
  Mileage 74,311 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Fiat 500 Lounge Red On Red Leather Interior

1.4L  Front Wheel Drive Auto  Sport Mode  A/C Leather Interior  Power Sunroof  Automatic Climate Control  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels 


 *** LOW KM *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified  ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 74,311 KM *** 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KKXTCcraRRzb8fP1GcUFgcrhipt1EQ8F


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Bluetooth
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Buy From Home Available

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

