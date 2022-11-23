Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Fiat 500

136,442 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

Lounge Hatchback

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9443508
  2. 9443508
  3. 9443508
  4. 9443508
  5. 9443508
  6. 9443508
  7. 9443508
  8. 9443508
  9. 9443508
  10. 9443508
  11. 9443508
  12. 9443508
  13. 9443508
  14. 9443508
  15. 9443508
  16. 9443508
  17. 9443508
  18. 9443508
  19. 9443508
  20. 9443508
  21. 9443508
  22. 9443508
  23. 9443508
  24. 9443508
  25. 9443508
  26. 9443508
  27. 9443508
  28. 9443508
  29. 9443508
  30. 9443508
  31. 9443508
  32. 9443508
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,442KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443508
  • Stock #: 110-3098
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCRXDT534449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3098
  • Mileage 136,442 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Fiat 500 Lounge Blue On Black Leather Interior

1.4L  Front Wheel Drive Auto  Sport Mode  A/C Leather Interior  Power Sunroof  Automatic Climate Control  Heated Front Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels 


 *** ACCIDENT FREE *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified  ***

*** ONLY 136,442 KM *** 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2q8a1tCG12d5QBsvhvsClMxYrFW80R+p


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 172,168 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 162,466 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 136,442 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory