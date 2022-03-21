$15,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2013 Ford Edge
Limited AWD Accident Free, One Owner!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$15,999
- Listing ID: 8904595
- Stock #: 110-3023
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC0DBA80748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,717 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2013 Ford Edge Limited Black On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Navigation DVD Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Aid Sensors Blindspot Assist Cross Traffic Alloy Wheels Power Tailgate
*** ONE OWNER *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 152,717 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jO5eIJX2hh51NLCnqS5aIoO19ES4qyVg
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
