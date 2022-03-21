Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

152,717 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited AWD Accident Free, One Owner!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

Limited AWD Accident Free, One Owner!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8904595
  2. 8904595
  3. 8904595
  4. 8904595
  5. 8904595
  6. 8904595
  7. 8904595
  8. 8904595
  9. 8904595
  10. 8904595
  11. 8904595
  12. 8904595
  13. 8904595
  14. 8904595
  15. 8904595
  16. 8904595
  17. 8904595
  18. 8904595
  19. 8904595
  20. 8904595
  21. 8904595
  22. 8904595
  23. 8904595
  24. 8904595
  25. 8904595
  26. 8904595
  27. 8904595
  28. 8904595
  29. 8904595
  30. 8904595
  31. 8904595
  32. 8904595
  33. 8904595
  34. 8904595
  35. 8904595
  36. 8904595
  37. 8904595
  38. 8904595
  39. 8904595
  40. 8904595
  41. 8904595
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

152,717KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8904595
  • Stock #: 110-3023
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC0DBA80748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3023
  • Mileage 152,717 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Ford Edge Limited Black On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera Navigation  DVD  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys  Parking Aid Sensors Blindspot Assist  Cross Traffic  Alloy Wheels  Power Tailgate 


*** ONE OWNER *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 152,717 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jO5eIJX2hh51NLCnqS5aIoO19ES4qyVg


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2012 Kia Sorento LX ...
 156,977 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE S...
 144,937 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2008 Honda CR-V LX 2...
 198,505 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory