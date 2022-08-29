2013 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,580 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 4 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9276937

9276937 Stock #: 1548

1548 VIN: 2FMDK3GC4DBA49666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 1548

Mileage 196,450 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer tilt steering Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Entertainment System Parking Sensor Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.