Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

196,450 KM

Details Description Features

$11,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,580

+ taxes & licensing

Xtreme Cars Inc

647-501-1596

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

4DR SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

4DR SE FWD

Location

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

647-501-1596

  1. 9276937
  2. 9276937
  3. 9276937
  4. 9276937
  5. 9276937
  6. 9276937
  7. 9276937
  8. 9276937
  9. 9276937
  10. 9276937
  11. 9276937
  12. 9276937
  13. 9276937
  14. 9276937
  15. 9276937
  16. 9276937
  17. 9276937
  18. 9276937
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,580

+ taxes & licensing

196,450KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9276937
  • Stock #: 1548
  • VIN: 2FMDK3GC4DBA49666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1548
  • Mileage 196,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD EDGE SE CLEAN CARFAX!!


POWE WINDOWS


POWER LOCKS 


BLUETOOTH 


ALLOY WHEELS


XM RADIO


REAR PARKING AID 


AND MORE!!


Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field.    We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!   We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time.    Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest! 


All vehicles can be Safety Certified for an additional $499, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xtreme Cars Inc

2013 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 196,450 KM
$11,580 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape 4WD...
 171,436 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 173,519 KM
$11,580 + tax & lic

Email Xtreme Cars Inc

Xtreme Cars Inc

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

647-501-XXXX

(click to show)

647-501-1596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory