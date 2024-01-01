Menu
<p><p><strong>2013 Ford Focus Titanium Gray On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L <span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<span> </span><span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> Power Driver Seat <span></span> Memory Driver Seat <span></span> Heated Front Seats <span></span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth<span> </span><span></span></span><span> Backup Camera </span><span><span> Parking Sensors <span></span></span> Navigation<span> </span><span></span> Sunroof </span><span></span> <span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span><span> Remote Starter <span></span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span></span></p><p><span><strong><br></strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** </strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified  ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 224,548 KM *** </strong></span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731444757061_9851577857170075 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

VIN 1FADP3J26DL147013

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Focus Titanium Gray On Black Leather Interior 

 2.0L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Options  Power Driver Seat  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Navigation  Sunroof  Keyless Entry  Remote Starter  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified  ***

*** ONLY 224,548 KM *** 


CARFAX REPORT: 

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear coat hooks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
outside temp display
(2) 12V pwr points
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
(2) front cupholders
Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer
Front door storage bins
Rear seat map pockets
Driver left foot rest
Front/rear/cargo dome lights
Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
Three blink lane change indicator

Front Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent control blade rear suspension
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
Electric pwr assist steering
2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
Electronic brake assist

Rear Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Mini spare tire
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Puddle Lamps
Black rocker mouldings
Side marker lamps
Chrome beltline moulding
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Piano black grille
Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps

Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
Dual Stage Front Airbags
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front/rear side-impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
Smart occupant sensing airbags

Mast antenna

pretensioners
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
dot matrix display
3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable
retractable
Ambient interior lighting -inc: (7) colours
Dual zone electronic automatic temp control -inc: rear seat heat ducts
Front reading light
Pwr windows w/global 1-touch up/down
MyFord Touch w/8 screen
Body-colour heated manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors
Metallic interior trim finish -inc: door pulls
register surround

2013 Ford Focus