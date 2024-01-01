$5,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
Titanium Sedan
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$5,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,548 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Focus Titanium Gray On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Options Power Driver Seat Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Backup Camera Parking Sensors Navigation Sunroof Keyless Entry Remote Starter Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 224,548 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT:
Vehicle Features
