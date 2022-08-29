Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

128,576 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
SLE1 AWD

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

128,576KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9298633
  • Stock #: 110-3089
  • VIN: 2GKFLREK1D6421517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3089
  • Mileage 128,576 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 GMC Terrain SLE AWD White On Black Interior 

2.4L  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Power Driver Seat  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Power Options  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Backup Camera  Bluetooth 


*** LOW KM *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 128,576 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FYQzXzWUb7KYVQ0jFn5p2UKbsgYweGxX


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

