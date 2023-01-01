Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Accord

123,271 KM

Details Description Features

$16,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,780

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Accord

EX

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1688680823
  2. 1688680823
  3. 1688680823
  4. 1688680823
  5. 1688680823
  6. 1688680823
  7. 1688680823
  8. 1688680823
  9. 1688680823
  10. 1688680823
  11. 1688680823
  12. 1688680823
  13. 1688680823
  14. 1688680823
  15. 1688680823
  16. 1688680823
  17. 1688680823
  18. 1688680823
  19. 1688680823
  20. 1688680823
  21. 1688680823
  22. 1688680823
  23. 1688680823
  24. 1688680823
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,780

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,271KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10150008
  • Stock #: 800257
  • VIN: 1HGCT1B76DA800257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 123,271 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Accord Coupe EX comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,Equipped with Backup Camera, Leather Interior, power sunroof, power seats, heated seats, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to recent in Honda Store........ Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

2013 Honda Accord EX
 123,271 KM
$16,780 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 108,381 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Edge SEL
 144,585 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory