2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elentra coupe!!! Very rare manual transmission,1 owner since new,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Loaded with options like p.moonroof, heated seats,alloy wheels and much more,drives excellent, sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
