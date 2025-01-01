Menu
Elentra coupe!!! Very rare manual transmission,1 owner since new,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Loaded with options like p.moonroof, heated seats,alloy wheels and much more,drives excellent, sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C

2013 Hyundai Elantra

159,000 KM

Details Description

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

13174109

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elentra coupe!!! Very rare manual transmission,1 owner since new,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS!!!! Loaded with options like p.moonroof, heated seats,alloy wheels and much more,drives excellent, sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2013 Hyundai Elantra