Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

121,357 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1687558659
  2. 1687558659
  3. 1687558659
  4. 1687558659
  5. 1687558659
  6. 1687558659
  7. 1687558659
  8. 1687558659
  9. 1687558659
  10. 1687558659
  11. 1687558659
  12. 1687558659
  13. 1687558659
  14. 1687558659
  15. 1687558659
  16. 1687558659
  17. 1687558659
  18. 1687558659
  19. 1687558659
  20. 1687558659
  21. 1687558659
  22. 1687558659
  23. 1687558659
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103241
  • Stock #: 087898
  • VIN: KMHHU6KJXDU087898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 121,357 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8L comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, Heated seats, Power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to April 2022 in Hyundai Store........ Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1
 133,617 KM
$14,580 + tax & lic
2007 Jaguar XK XKR
 128,517 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G37 X
 133,581 KM
$16,580 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory