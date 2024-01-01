$12,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti JX35
AWD 4DR
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,471 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Infiniti JX35 AWD 7 Passenger White on Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 7 Passenger All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Memory Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Parking Sensors Bluetooth Keyless Entry Push Start Button Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 160,471 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rD1PWayfzzfxGlQ5b2AzczElAsHdPs+I&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoBerry Canada
