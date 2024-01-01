Menu
<p><br><span><strong>2013 Infiniti JX35 AWD 7 Passenger White on Black Leather Interior</strong></span></p><p><span></span> 3.5L <span></span> V6 <span><span></span> 7 Passenger </span><span></span> <span>All Wheel Drive <span></span> Auto <span></span> A/C <span></span> Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> Leather Interior <span></span> Power Front Seats </span><span> </span><span>Heated Front Seats</span><span> <span></span></span><span> </span><span>Memory Seats </span><span></span> <span>Power Options <span></span> Power Sunroof <span></span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span></span> Backup Camera</span><span> <span></span></span><span> </span><span>Parking Sensors <span></span> </span><span>Bluetooth </span><span></span> <span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span> Push Start Button</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Alloy Wheels</span><span> <span></span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715367562317_14841914802526124 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 160,471 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rD1PWayfzzfxGlQ5b2AzczElAsHdPs+I&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rD1PWayfzzfxGlQ5b2AzczElAsHdPs+I&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 Infiniti JX35

160,471 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

160,471KM
Used
VIN 5N1AL0MM9DC303870

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,471 KM

2013 Infiniti JX35 AWD 7 Passenger White on Black Leather Interior

3.5L  V6  7 Passenger  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Heated Front Seats  Memory Seats  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Push Start Button  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 160,471 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rD1PWayfzzfxGlQ5b2AzczElAsHdPs+I&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s

Roof Rails
Body Colour Bumpers
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Intermittent rear wiper
Rear roof spoiler
Pwr rear liftgate
P235/65R18 all season tires
Auto on/off bi-xenon headlights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Chrome inside door handles
ALUMINUM TRIM
Pwr windows w/front auto up/down
60/40 split fold flat 3rd row seats
Heated leather steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls
Fine vision meter
2nd row outboard tumble seats
60/40 split fold-flat reclining 2nd row seats
Security system w/alarm
Hospitality lighting
2nd row passenger tip/slide for child seats
Ceiling hooks

Pwr steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
CVT Automatic Transmission
Tailpipe finisher
Engine block heater w/installed cord
ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
Independent front & rear suspension
Receiver hitch

Anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front active head restraints
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
Height adjustable seatbelts
Front side seat airbags

7-inch colour display w/controller

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Infiniti JX35