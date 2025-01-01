Menu
<p><span><strong>2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.6L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> </span>Four Wheel Drive<span> <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<span> </span><span></span> Push Start Engine</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Memory Driver Seat </span><span></span> <span>Dual</span><span> Power Seats </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Parking Sensors</span><span> <span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span></span> </span><span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span></span> <span>Bluetooth </span><span></span> <span>Alloy Wheels </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span><span> Keyless Entry </span><span></span><span> </span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 194,507 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=q%2Fn0bof1IElY0AG9CLa9sHUhCTbahEfs>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=q%2Fn0bof1IElY0AG9CLa9sHUhCTbahEfs</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1757176589812_6257540713134391 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

194,507 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

12946508

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,507KM
VIN 1C4RJFAGXDC585077

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,507 KM

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior 

 3.6L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Memory Driver Seat  Dual Power Seats  Heated Front Seats  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 194,507 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=q%2Fn0bof1IElY0AG9CLa9sHUhCTbahEfs

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
Hood insulation
700-amp maintenance-free battery
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
195mm front axle
6500# GVWR
3.09 axle ratio
195mm rear axle

Interior

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Base Door Trim Panel
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Vehicle Information Centre
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Urethane Shift Knob
Day/night rearview mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front passenger fold flat seat
Pwr accessory delay
Cargo tie-down loops
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Sill moulding
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Carpeted flooring
Front/rear interior LED reading lamps

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Bright License Plate Brow
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front door tinted glass
Front license plate bracket
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Flipper liftgate glass
Tinted windshield glass
Bright Side Roof Rails
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Laminated front door glass
Bright day light opening mouldings
Manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: body-colour mirrors caps

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year radio service

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Enhanced accident response system
Hill start assist
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front seat side air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Dual-note electric horns
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
3-point centre rear seat belt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee