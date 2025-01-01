$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Laredo
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,507 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior
3.6L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Memory Driver Seat Dual Power Seats Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Parking Sensors Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 194,507 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=q%2Fn0bof1IElY0AG9CLa9sHUhCTbahEfs
Vehicle Features
