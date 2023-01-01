Menu
2013 Kia Sorento

182,509 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

LX 2WD

2013 Kia Sorento

LX 2WD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210383
  • Stock #: 110-3232
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A29DG327840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3232
  • Mileage 182,509 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Sorento LX FWD Red On Beige Leather Interior 

3.5L  ECO Mode  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior  Power Options  Heated Front Seats  AUX Input  USB Input  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 182,509 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZlB6NLhWBrJYfUMYZ6jr29XvLxxgQvmW

Vehicle Features

Safety

3-Point Rear Seat Belts
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
airbag
seat belt
Dual-note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment
(3) child seat anchorage holders
Front side-impact airbags
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Roll over protection
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
Electric brake distribution
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
110 amp alternator
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Enhanced cooling module
Ignition key interlock
Rear tow hook
Enhanced shock absorbers

Exterior

Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Chrome rear garnish
Auto Headlights
P235/65R17 tires
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
Lift-type tailgate
Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim
Black lower side moulding
Black wheel arches

Interior

Trip Computer
Rear Heat Ducts
Locking glove box
Front/rear floor mats
(2) front cup holders
Cargo net hooks
Front centre console w/armrest
Illuminated ignition
Rear defroster w/timer
(3) assist grips
Leather shift knob
Electric Fuel Door Release
Driver side 2-turn lock system
Luggage net
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Rear centre console w/(2) cup holders
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Front/rear map pockets
Chrome accent door handles
Dual extendable sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
Front map lamp w/sunglass holder
Metal & wood grain interior accents
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
(6) SPEAKERS
Bluetooth hands-free link
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription

Powertrain

check engine

Comfort

adjustable headrests

Additional Features

17 ALLOY WHEELS
Oil pressure
low fuel
low washer fluid
door ajar
pretensioners
load limiters
USB port
(3) adjustable headrests
door/liftgate ajar
(1) rear
front door courtesy
damper
cargo
EcoMinder indicator
iPod Cable
(3) 12V pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
Black accent trim -inc: door garnish
Dual zone auto climate control w/air filter
Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition
Warning lights -inc: ABS check
ionizer
sill side
Trailer pre-wiring
driver height adjuster
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/double-folding functions
Lighting -inc: centre room
mood
Cloth sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat
stain reducing seating surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

