2013 Land Rover Evoque

129,331 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pure Premium AWD

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

129,331KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8586968
  • Stock #: 110-2963
  • VIN: SALVR2BG7DH838964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2963
  • Mileage 129,331 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium White On Beige Leather Interior 

2.0L  Turbo  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Power Options Fixed Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Heated Steering Wheel  Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Meridian Sound  Blind Spot Warning  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 129,331 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GwDM+///VCdMy0C5A3jBiwVCLQUJ7UAM


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


