2013 Land Rover Evoque
Pure Premium AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 8586968
- Stock #: 110-2963
- VIN: SALVR2BG7DH838964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,331 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium White On Beige Leather Interior
2.0L Turbo All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Fixed Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Heated Steering Wheel Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Meridian Sound Blind Spot Warning Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 129,331 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GwDM+///VCdMy0C5A3jBiwVCLQUJ7UAM
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
