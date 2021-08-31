Menu
2013 Mazda CX-9

166,946 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Mazda CX-9

2013 Mazda CX-9

Grand Touring AWD Navi, B/up Cam, Accident Free!!!

2013 Mazda CX-9

Grand Touring AWD Navi, B/up Cam, Accident Free!!!

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

166,946KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7950191
  Stock #: 110-2842
  VIN: JM3TB3DA7D0406608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2842
  • Mileage 166,946 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD Black On Black Leather Interior

3.7L  V6  All Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Three-Zone Climate Control  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bose Sound System  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  Navigation Backup Camera  Parking Distance Sensor  Proximity Keys  Power Tailgate  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 166,946 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w9%2bM9oGhVUjnMijUkCMQnHHWQMf5TJ1N


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

