2013 Mazda MAZDA3

155,725 KM

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

GS-SKY

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

155,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102392
  • Stock #: 850607
  • VIN: JM1BL1V77D1850607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,725 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda 3  Manual Transmission comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,Equipped with power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to recent in Mazda Store........ Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

