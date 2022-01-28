Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

150,988 KM

Details Description

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Accident Free!!!

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

150,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8255260
  • Stock #: 110-2896
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB7DJ178280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,988 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Mercedes Benz B-Class B250 White On Black Leather Interior

2.0L Turbo  ECO Mode  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Distance Warning  Attention Assist  Blind Spot Assist  Lane Keep Assist  Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 150,988 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=phHMd9vLhRxqkKe7R6fg1fxmTIRu9sxL


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

