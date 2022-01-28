$CALL+ tax & licensing
905-265-9997
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250 Accident Free!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 8255260
- Stock #: 110-2896
- VIN: WDDMH4EB7DJ178280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,988 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2013 Mercedes Benz B-Class B250 White On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Turbo ECO Mode Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Distance Warning Attention Assist Blind Spot Assist Lane Keep Assist Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 150,988 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=phHMd9vLhRxqkKe7R6fg1fxmTIRu9sxL
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
