2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 9 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8255260

8255260 Stock #: 110-2896

110-2896 VIN: WDDMH4EB7DJ178280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,988 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.