2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

132,897 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

C300 4Matic Sport Sedan

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6681293
  • Stock #: 110-2670
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB0DA797853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2670
  • Mileage 132,897 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Silver On Black Leather Interior

3.5L V6  ECO Mode  4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Attention Assist  Bluetooth Ready LED Daytime Running Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 132,897 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=B2l4G2QqhKBlfZD7jP4wX4LDXZJLayDZ


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

