2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

126,595 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,595KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605486
  • Stock #: 110-3344
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB5DF992917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,595 KM

Vehicle Description


2013 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC White On Black Leather Interior

3.5L  V6  4MATIC All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  LED Daytime Running Lights  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 126,595 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=biXsL+lTAW+TgSVbl8M9M198LbPk4SqZ

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Hill start assist
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Brake pad wear indicator
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
ATTENTION ASSIST
Side window curtain air bags

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Comfort Suspension
4MATIC all-wheel drive
AGILITY CONTROL suspension
7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-speed automatic transmission
Adaptive brake w/hold function
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine -inc: ECO start/stop technology
Steer control electric pwr steering

Interior

Cargo Net
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
outside temp display
Anti-theft alarm system
Centre console w/armrest
Luggage compartment cover
Split-folding rear seat
Tire pressure loss warning system
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Pwr windows w/one-touch express up/down
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Fabric Roof Liner
Interior reading lights
Aluminum trim w/longitudinal grain

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Integrated front fog lamps
Aluminum roof rails
Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror

Additional Features

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
Interior sports pkg -inc: ARTICO premium synthetic leather trim door centre panels
stainless steel sport pedals w/rubber studs
AMG exterior sports pkg -inc: AMG front apron
AMG side skirts
AMG rear bumper w/black diffuser panel insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

