2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 10605486
- Stock #: 110-3344
- VIN: WDCGG8JB5DF992917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,595 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC White On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready LED Daytime Running Lights Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 126,595 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=biXsL+lTAW+TgSVbl8M9M198LbPk4SqZ
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
