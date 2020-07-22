2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

+ taxes & licensing
647-785-9897
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
647-785-9897
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Engine V6 3L
**UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**ML 350, FULLY LOADED, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, PARKING ASSIST, LANE SENSORS, MOONROOF, TINTED WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS & SEATS**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**
*Safety And E Test Included*
*UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY INCLUDED*
*$5,000 PER CLAIM*
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Beyond Motors Inc
www.beyondmotors.ca
5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
(289) 633-3399
(647) 785-9897
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Fri 9:00Am-6:00Pm
Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7