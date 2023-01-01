$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997
2013 MINI Cooper
Base
Location
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
188,187KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3229
- Mileage 188,187 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
