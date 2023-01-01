Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 MINI Cooper

188,187 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper

Base

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 10069980
  2. 10069980
  3. 10069980
  4. 10069980
  5. 10069980
  6. 10069980
  7. 10069980
  8. 10069980
  9. 10069980
  10. 10069980
  11. 10069980
  12. 10069980
  13. 10069980
  14. 10069980
  15. 10069980
  16. 10069980
  17. 10069980
  18. 10069980
  19. 10069980
  20. 10069980
  21. 10069980
  22. 10069980
  23. 10069980
  24. 10069980
  25. 10069980
  26. 10069980
  27. 10069980
  28. 10069980
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10069980
  • Stock #: 110-3229
  • VIN: WMWSU3C50DT373904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3229
  • Mileage 188,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
4 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 161,823 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Pac...
 154,012 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SE
 152,325 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory