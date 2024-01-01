Menu
<p><p><span><strong>2013 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Red On Black Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>1.6L <span></span><span> Turbo </span><span><span></span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span></span><span> 5 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Panoramic Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth Ready </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys </span><span></span><span> Push Start </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Fog Lights </span><span></span></p><p><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1704752629937_9640995322295902 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></span></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***</strong><br></p><p><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** LOW KM, ONLY 91,960<span> </span>KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=umRb1C9BbUnXn88j+j94pUvakLx5bb4Z>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=umRb1C9BbUnXn88j+j94pUvakLx5bb4Z</a></strong></span></p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

91,690 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,690KM
Used
VIN WMWZC5C56DWP33639

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3412
  • Mileage 91,690 KM

2013 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Red On Black Leather Interior 

 1.6L  Turbo  All Wheel Drive  Auto  5 Passenger  A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Proximity Keys  Push Start  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM, ONLY 91,960 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=umRb1C9BbUnXn88j+j94pUvakLx5bb4Z


Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Body colour bumpers -inc: integrated upper air scoop
Pwr heated exterior mirrors & washer jets
Top hinged tail gate
Chrome-plated grille

Tool Kit
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Multi-link rear suspension
Engine start/stop button
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
ALL4 all-wheel drive
Fully electronic throttle control
MacPherson independent front suspension
Rear differential w/electro-hydraulic wet clutch
Twin-pipe exhaust system -inc: chrome finishers
1.6L 16-valve I4 DI twin-scroll turbocharged engine

Trip Computer
rear window defogger
(2) front cup holders
Front map lights
Smokers pkg
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Stainless steel driver footrest & pedals
Climate controlled glove box
Front passenger/rear grab handles in headliner
Front sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Interior chrome door handles
Luggage compartment eye lashings
Multi-function sport steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up & down
Toggle switch instrument controls
Front & rear velour floor mats
Flat Loading Floor
Ambient lighting w/switch light function
Tilt/telescopic leather sport steering wheel
Dark anthracite cockpit surface

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
ISOFIX child seat anchors
Front/rear side curtain air bags
FLAT TIRE MONITOR
Twin horns
Advanced crumple zones
Front air bags w/passenger sensor
Front seat-mounted side-impact air bags
Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system

doors unlock
date/time
Follow-me-home function
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: belt stopper
Halogen headlights -inc: beam-throw control
On-board computer -inc: outside temp
activate hazard lights & interior lights
average fuel consumption & speed
centre-mounted speedometer
front seat belt limiter
pyrotechnic belt tensioner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

