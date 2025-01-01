Menu
2013 Mini Cooper Countryman S AWD comes in excellent condition...CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,Low Kilometres,,,,,meticulously maintained,,,runs & drives like brand new, Equipped with Leather interior, Panoramic sunroof, Heated seats. Power locks, power windows, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise control & much more.... this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Mini store.......Its fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra.......Hassle & Haggle free .....Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......<br><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...   </div>

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

