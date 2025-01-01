$11,280+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$11,280
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,528KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZC5C58DWP34712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 34712
- Mileage 132,528 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mini Cooper Countryman S AWD comes in excellent condition...CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,Low Kilometres,,,,,meticulously maintained,,,runs & drives like brand new, Equipped with Leather interior, Panoramic sunroof, Heated seats. Power locks, power windows, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise control & much more.... this vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Mini store.......It's fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra.......Hassle & Haggle free .....Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 132,528 KM $11,280 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 172,538 KM $10,580 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Fit Sport 155,308 KM $10,980 + tax & lic
Email Rideflex Auto Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
$11,280
+ taxes & licensing>
Rideflex Auto Inc.
416-543-4438
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman