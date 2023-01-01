$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman
John Cooper Works ALL4
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
154,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10060926
- Stock #: 110-3224
- VIN: WMWSS9C50DWN98430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3224
- Mileage 154,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6