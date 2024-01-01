Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span><strong>2013 Mini Cooper Paceman Red On Black Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>1.6L <span><span> Auto</span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Panoramic Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth </span><span><span></span><span> Navigation <span></span> Apple Carplay <span></span> Android Auto </span></span><span></span><span> Push Start </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Fog Lights </span><span> Keyless Entry  </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 133,330 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RAxaLtesQNGTkTfPhWmlbb/fHmYzK6zF>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RAxaLtesQNGTkTfPhWmlbb/fHmYzK6zF<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1730839511424_21529755377703852 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

133,330 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

FWD 2dr

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

FWD 2dr

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,330KM
VIN WMWSS1C56DWN94173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3679
  • Mileage 133,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mini Cooper Paceman Red On Black Leather Interior 

 1.6L  Auto  A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Navigation  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  Push Start  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 133,330 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RAxaLtesQNGTkTfPhWmlbb/fHmYzK6zF

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Body Colour Bumpers
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Pwr heated exterior mirrors & washer jets
Top hinged tail gate
Chrome-plated grille

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Tool Kit
Sport Suspension
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Multi-link rear suspension
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
Fully electronic throttle control
MacPherson independent front suspension

Interior

Trip Computer
rear window defogger
(2) front cup holders
Front map lights
Smokers pkg
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Climate controlled glove box
Front passenger/rear grab handles in headliner
Front sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Interior chrome door handles
Luggage compartment eye lashings
Multi-function sport steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up & down
Toggle switch instrument controls
Engine start/stop button
Front & rear velour floor mats
Flat Loading Floor
Ambient lighting w/switch light function
Tilt/telescopic leather sport steering wheel
2-piece centre rail

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Dynamic stability control (DSC)
ISOFIX child seat anchors
Front/rear side curtain air bags
FLAT TIRE MONITOR
Twin horns
Advanced crumple zones
Front air bags w/passenger sensor
Front seat-mounted side-impact air bags
Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system

Additional Features

doors unlock
date/time
Follow-me-home function
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Interior Trim
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: belt stopper
Halogen headlights -inc: beam-throw control
On-board computer -inc: outside temp
activate hazard lights & interior lights
average fuel consumption & speed
centre-mounted speedometer
front seat belt limiter
pyrotechnic belt tensioner
1.6L 16-valve I4 VVT engine
Single pipe exhaust system -inc: chrome finisher
Dark silver cockpit surface
DARK SILVER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 172,636 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 185,131 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 82,986 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman