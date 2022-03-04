Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

192,877 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF

2013 Nissan Altima

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

192,877KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8529041
  • Stock #: 7771
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4DN427771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,877 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2.5L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included***3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, DRIVER ADJUSTED LUMBAR, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, KEYLESS START, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

WARRANTY

24 MONTHS/24000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - $2500 PER CLAIM*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TURBOCHARGER

-SUPERCHARGER

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

-SEALS & GASKETS

-AIRCONDITIONING

-ELECTRICAL

-FRONT AND REAR SUSPENSION 

-HEATING AND COOLING 

-STEERING* 

-BREAKING*

-FUEL AND INJECTION*

-SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS*

-POWERTRAIN PLUS PACKAGE*

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING /

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

