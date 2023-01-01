$13,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$13,999
- Listing ID: 10162089
- Stock #: 110-3263
- VIN: JN8AZ1MW0DW319260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,936 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Nissan Murano SL AWD Brown On Beige Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Backup Sensors Bluetooth Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 144,936 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LT6MzTQRiKsbyswTZi0sMPsC+mpjd+7Y
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.canull
Vehicle Features
