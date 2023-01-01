Menu
2013 Nissan Murano

144,936 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

AWD 4dr SL

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

144,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162089
  • Stock #: 110-3263
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW0DW319260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,936 KM

Vehicle Description


2013 Nissan Murano SL AWD Brown On Beige Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  Bluetooth Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 144,936 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LT6MzTQRiKsbyswTZi0sMPsC+mpjd+7Y


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear window defroster w/timer
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Front/rear door map pockets
Ambient Lighting
Leather-wrapped shifter knob

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear splash guards
Front fog lights
Intermittent rear window wiper

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Locking fuel filler door
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Speed sensitive pwr steering
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear crumple zones
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor

Convenience

Centre console w/dual level storage

Additional Features

(1) cargo area
Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down -inc: safety reverse feature
Front height adjustable active head restraints
Drive computer -inc: outside temperature display
Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
Intuitive all-wheel drive
Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front
(1) console

905-265-9997

