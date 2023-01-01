Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

154,593 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

SR

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

154,593KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10102704
  • Stock #: 110-3238
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4DL613009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3238
  • Mileage 154,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

