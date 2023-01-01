$10,888+ tax & licensing
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997
2013 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
154,593KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10102704
- Stock #: 110-3238
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP4DL613009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6