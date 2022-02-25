$8,490+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
ACCIDENT FREE, CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,490
- Listing ID: 8333400
- Stock #: 4800
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL624800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,256 KM
Vehicle Description
4V 1.8L
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**
*Safety And E Test Included*
**ACCIDENT AND DAMAGE FREE**
**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, REAR WINDOW DEFROST, CLOTH SEATS, POWER OUTLET, BREAK ASSIST**
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
PARTS INCLUDED:
-ENGINE
-TURBOCHARGER
-SUPERCHARGER
-TRANSMISSION
-DIFFERENTIAL
-HEAD GASKETS
-SEALS & GASKETS
-AIRCONDITIONING
-ELECTRICAL
-FRONT AND REAR SUSPENSION
-HEATING AND COOLING
-STEERING*
-BREAKING*
-FUEL AND INJECTION*
-SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS*
-POWERTRAIN PLUS PACKAGE*
SERVICES INCLUDED:
-TOWING /
-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
-TRAVEL & HOTEL
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm
Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm
Vehicle Features
