Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

182,256 KM

Details Description Features

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

ACCIDENT FREE, CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

ACCIDENT FREE, CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

182,256KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8333400
  • Stock #: 4800
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL624800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,256 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 1.8L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**ACCIDENT AND DAMAGE FREE**

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, REAR WINDOW DEFROST, CLOTH SEATS, POWER OUTLET, BREAK ASSIST**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TURBOCHARGER

-SUPERCHARGER

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

-SEALS & GASKETS

-AIRCONDITIONING

-ELECTRICAL

-FRONT AND REAR SUSPENSION 

-HEATING AND COOLING 

-STEERING* 

-BREAKING*

-FUEL AND INJECTION*

-SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS*

-POWERTRAIN PLUS PACKAGE*

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING /

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Winter Tires
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2006 Ford Escape CER...
 200,953 KM
$4,890 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Murano C...
 242,437 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 CE...
 213,315 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory