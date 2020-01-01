2013 Subaru WRX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RARE HATCHBACK LIMITED 2013 WRX. Comes loaded with: Leather, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Locks, Mirrors, and Windows. Had Timing service completed at 144,000km, along with a new A/C Compressor. Vehicle will come Fully Certified and Safety Inspected. COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS!



BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at anytime. All we ask is that you give us a call.

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience

All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime

Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote

FINANCING available for most vehicles

Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.





Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Winter Tires

Luggage Rack

Trailer Hitch

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged

Bluetooth Connection

