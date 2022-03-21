Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

99,183 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE FWD

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

99,183KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8940397
  Stock #: 110-3035
  VIN: 2T3WFREV3DW030760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3035
  • Mileage 99,183 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD White On Black Interior 

2.5L  V4  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  USB Input AUX Input  Alloy Wheels  Sunroof  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 99,183 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2bp8yqR1z%2fF%2f%2bhEXmp3saO%2fO52qIKFK5B


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP SENSORS
2 keys
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

