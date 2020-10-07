Menu
2013 Volkswagen GTI

85,000 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

SF Auto

647-234-0990

Wolfsburg Edition

Location

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

647-234-0990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6170073
  • Stock #: SF290
  • VIN: WVWGV7AJ4DW120564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 to CHOOSE FROM ! Fully loaded Wolfsburg Edition 2013 VW GTi. VERY LOW 85,000KM. Comes with; Navigation, Push Start, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, locks and Mirrors. Vehicle will come fully Certified and Safety inspected. No Accidents, Winter Tires available to purchase with wheels.

 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, Please give us a call or email to book your appointment.

 

Minimize travel time and risk of COVID-19 exposure with our online VIRTUAL APPOINTMENTS. From the comfort of your home, experience an interactive and detailed vehicle walk-through and Q&A. Please call or email us to set up a virtual appointment time that works for you  

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience 

 

All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime

Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote

FINANCING available for most vehicles

Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.

 

 

SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive. 

 

SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.

All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable). 

 

www.sfautoinc.ca

 

Follow us on Instagram: @sfautoinc

 

Just Drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

