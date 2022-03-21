Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

135,201 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

TDI

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

135,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8914693
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ3DM402504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,201 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI White On Beige Interior 

2.0L  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Sunroof  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Push Start Button  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 135,201 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fwgMUINNHenoL9utGbej51drJLu8HsJi


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

