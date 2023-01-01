$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Rideflex Auto Inc.
416-543-4438
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
142,537KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9803284
- Stock #: 414852
- VIN: 3VW1K7AJ6DM414852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
