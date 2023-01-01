Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

142,537 KM

Details

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Trendline

Trendline

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

142,537KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803284
  • Stock #: 414852
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ6DM414852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,537 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VW Jetta comes in excellent condition, it's 5 speed manual transmission, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, meticulously maintained, fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra..........Financing available with low interest rates and affordable monthly payments..... This vehicle has been serviced in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, up to recent in VW Store....... Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

