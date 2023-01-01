2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 5 3 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9803284

9803284 Stock #: 414852

414852 VIN: 3VW1K7AJ6DM414852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 142,537 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.