<p><strong>Call Today & Book your Test Drive</strong></p><p>Ask for Emiliano Tel: 416-220-5920</p><p>Ask for Jas Tel: 416-704-5299</p><p><br></p><p>Visit Us @ Our Woodbridge Location</p><p>7515 Martin Grove Road, Woodbridge, ON, L4L 1A5</p><p><strong>We Are Open 6 Days a Week</strong>!</p><p><br></p><p>No Hidden Fees and No Gimmicks. What the AD reads is what you Get!!!</p><p>Proudly serving Toronto and The GTA for over 20 Years!!!</p><p>Over 100 vehicles in stock Sedans, Coupe SUV, Pick-Up Trucks! We are open 6 days a week.</p><p>Call Today and Schedule an Appointment.</p><p><strong>Ask for Emiliano or Jas at Fiesta Motors</strong></p>

2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

21,252 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

2dr Conv

12287865

2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

2dr Conv

Fiesta Motors Inc

7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4

905-796-9830

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,252KM
VIN SCFEKBBK1EGD18741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 85850
  • Mileage 21,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Front Center Armrest
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Integrated Navigation System
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Mechanical

3.91 Axle Ratio
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Firm Suspension
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank

Exterior

Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Aluminum grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Side Windows Trim

Additional Features

Glass rear window
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/MP3 Player
Aux Audio Input Jack and External Memory Control
Power Convertible Top w/Lining
Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Top
Tires: P245/40ZR19 Fr & P285/35ZR19 Rr Bridgestone Potenza RE050
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Engine: 4.7L Quad Overhead Cam 32V V8
Radio: 160W Aston Martin Audio System w/6-CD -inc: 6-CD autochanger
integrated Apple iPod5 connector and USB connectors w/Waveform Audio Format (WAF)
Windows Media Player (WMA) and MPEG (MP3) audio file compatibility

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage