$16,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2014 Audi A5
2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10195035
- Stock #: 110-3272
- VIN: WAUMFBFR0EA017252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3272
- Mileage 151,604 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Audi A5 Quattro Progressiv 2.0T Gray On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Turbo All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Navigation Keyless Entry Fog Lights Alloy Wheels LED Daytime Running Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 151,604 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1w6HHyJog5PG1imd+NlHC8BMKgNRAjbN
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.