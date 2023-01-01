Menu
2014 Audi A5

151,604 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 Audi A5

2014 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv

2014 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,604KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10195035
  Stock #: 110-3272
  VIN: WAUMFBFR0EA017252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3272
  • Mileage 151,604 KM

Vehicle Description


2014 Audi A5 Quattro Progressiv 2.0T Gray On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L  Turbo  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Navigation Keyless Entry  Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels  LED Daytime Running Lights


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 151,604 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1w6HHyJog5PG1imd+NlHC8BMKgNRAjbN


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Fixed Rear Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 16V TFSI
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
180w Regular Amplifier

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Additional Features

Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

