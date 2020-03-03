Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 BMW 5 Series

528i - xDrive - M Sport Package

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 5 Series

528i - xDrive - M Sport Package

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4753710
  • Stock #: 110-2436
  • VIN: WBA5A7C58ED612138
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 BMW 5-Series 528i xDrive M Sport Package White On Black Leather Interior

 

• 2.0L • Turbo • xDrive • All Wheel Drive • M Sport Package • Auto • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Power Driver & Passenger Seats • Memory Seats • Heated Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Options • Power Telescopic Steering • Power Sunroof • Rear Window Shade • Rear Shades • Bluetooth Ready • AUX Input • USB Input • Navigation • Backup Camera • Top View Camera • Side View Camera • Auto Hold • Hill Decent Control • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Paddle Shifter • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights • Xenon Headlights • Alloy Wheels • Power Trunk • Proximity Keys • Push Start 

 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 147,000 KM *** 

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=YYtaC8/cGuEmx2pERa3UBe9AmhoIqqXI 

           

               VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

 

        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2014 Mercedes-Benz B...
 72,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 85,000 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2014 Lincoln MKX Lim...
 139,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Send A Message