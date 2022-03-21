Menu
2014 BMW X1

173,151 KM

Details Description Features

$13,711

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

xDrive28i ACCIDENT FREE

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

173,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8670326
  • Stock #: 110-2969
  • VIN: WBAVL1C50EVY22752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2969
  • Mileage 173,151 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i White On Beige Leather Interior 

2.0L 4CYL  xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights   


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 173,151 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pvR4ggy3HJQ5eqNV/321KY6b4RTyYZmO


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

