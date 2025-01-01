$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X3
AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i
2014 BMW X3
AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,157 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i M-Sport Package Black On Brown Leather Interior
2.0L xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control M-Sport Package Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Parking Sensors Navigation Power Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Push Start Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 150,157 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aOq4kCyE3VRxnkXZ5Rbk2fEuC6U1k1N0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997