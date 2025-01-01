Menu
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i M-Sport Package Black On Brown Leather Interior 

 2.0L  xDrive All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  M-Sport Package  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera Parking Sensors  Navigation  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Bluetooth  Push Start  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 150,157 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aOq4kCyE3VRxnkXZ5Rbk2fEuC6U1k1N0

Stock Number: 12213513
Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,157 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i M-Sport Package Black On Brown Leather Interior 

 2.0L  xDrive All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  M-Sport Package  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera Parking Sensors  Navigation  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Bluetooth  Push Start  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 150,157 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aOq4kCyE3VRxnkXZ5Rbk2fEuC6U1k1N0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
210 Amp Alternator
3.385 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
410.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio w/Compatible Remote CD
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cyl 16-V DOHC TwinPower Turbo
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
330 kgs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

