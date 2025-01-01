$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,581KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXWX9C58E0D09578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 09578
- Mileage 130,581 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, keyless entry, push start, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in BMW Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 87,251 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
2010 Volvo XC60 Base 145,673 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 125,237 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Email Rideflex Auto Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Rideflex Auto Inc.
416-543-4438
2014 BMW X3