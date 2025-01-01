Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera,  Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, keyless entry, push start, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in BMW Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...     </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2014 BMW X3

130,581 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
12256021

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1741359781
  2. 1741359781
  3. 1741359781
  4. 1741359781
  5. 1741359781
  6. 1741359781
  7. 1741359781
  8. 1741359781
  9. 1741359781
  10. 1741359781
  11. 1741359781
  12. 1741359781
  13. 1741359781
  14. 1741359781
  15. 1741359781
  16. 1741359781
  17. 1741359781
  18. 1741359781
  19. 1741359781
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,581KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C58E0D09578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 09578
  • Mileage 130,581 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera,  Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, keyless entry, push start, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in BMW Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...     


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 87,251 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volvo XC60 Base for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Volvo XC60 Base 145,673 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 125,237 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X3