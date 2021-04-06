+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
+ taxes & licensing
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2014 BMW X3 2.8I Red On Tan Leather Interior
2.0L ECO Mode xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Power Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Ready Backup Camera Parking Distance Sensor Auto Hold Push Start Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 159,501 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=fXkR+aktiYNkEBlZnsG03VxtnyP/Xtqi
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6