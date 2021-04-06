Menu
2014 BMW X3

159,501 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 BMW X3

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i Accident Free!

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i Accident Free!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,501KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6941335
  Stock #: 110-2694
  VIN: 5UXWX9C54E0D09786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2694
  • Mileage 159,501 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 BMW X3 2.8I Red On Tan Leather Interior 

2.0L  ECO Mode  xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls   Power Panoramic Sunroof  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Parking Distance Sensor  Auto Hold  Push Start  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 159,501 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=fXkR+aktiYNkEBlZnsG03VxtnyP/Xtqi


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

