2014 BMW X3

$15,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 0 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383293

9383293 Stock #: 110-3128

110-3128 VIN: 5UXWX9C55E0D20246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3128

Mileage 156,006 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features AWD Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.