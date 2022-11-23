Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW X3

156,006 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X3

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9383293
  2. 9383293
  3. 9383293
  4. 9383293
  5. 9383293
  6. 9383293
  7. 9383293
  8. 9383293
  9. 9383293
  10. 9383293
  11. 9383293
  12. 9383293
  13. 9383293
  14. 9383293
  15. 9383293
  16. 9383293
  17. 9383293
  18. 9383293
  19. 9383293
  20. 9383293
  21. 9383293
  22. 9383293
  23. 9383293
  24. 9383293
  25. 9383293
  26. 9383293
  27. 9383293
  28. 9383293
  29. 9383293
  30. 9383293
  31. 9383293
  32. 9383293
  33. 9383293
  34. 9383293
  35. 9383293
  36. 9383293
  37. 9383293
  38. 9383293
  39. 9383293
  40. 9383293
  41. 9383293
  42. 9383293
  43. 9383293
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

156,006KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383293
  • Stock #: 110-3128
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C55E0D20246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3128
  • Mileage 156,006 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i Blue On Beige Leather Interior 

2.0L  ECO Mode  xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Rear Window Shade  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls   Power Panoramic Sunroof  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Parking Distance Sensor  Auto Hold  Push Start  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,006 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=k4V1ayTRI4AS4Is0gF9U9WNILRmxjSJW


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 BMW 3 Series 32...
 182,118 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 450h AWD
 95,937 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 97,802 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory