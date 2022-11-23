$15,888+ tax & licensing
905-265-9997
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$15,888
- Listing ID: 9383293
- Stock #: 110-3128
- VIN: 5UXWX9C55E0D20246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,006 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i Blue On Beige Leather Interior
2.0L ECO Mode xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Rear Window Shade Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Power Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Ready Backup Camera Parking Distance Sensor Auto Hold Push Start Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 156,006 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=k4V1ayTRI4AS4Is0gF9U9WNILRmxjSJW
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
